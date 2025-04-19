Good Friday reenactment in southeast Fresno brings biblical story to life

On this Good Friday, many valley residents are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

On this Good Friday, many valley residents are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

On this Good Friday, many valley residents are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

On this Good Friday, many valley residents are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several dozen people gathered at Saint Anthony Mary Claret Church in Southeast Fresno on Good Friday.

In Spanish, the church hosted a reenactment of the stations of the cross- showing the timeline leading up to Jesus getting crucified and his resurrection.

Emanuel Carlos was part of the day's reenactment, portraying the leader of the guards that lead Jesus to his death.

Carlos says the group rehearsed for a few days before, hoping to convey the struggle Jesus went through before his death.

"Emotion, that powerful feeling, everything that Jesus suffered for us, to save our lives," Carlos said.

From Jesus' emotional reunion with his mother, to Veronica wiping the face of Jesus to him being nailed to the cross, the presentation took attendees on a walk around the church grounds.

It was a reenactment important for Martha Garcia to share with her three young children.

"I feel like with generations this isn't keeping on. I feel like it's really important for them to stay in faith," Garcia said.

Garcia says she's been attending the church's portrayal of the stations of the cross for the last three years. She hopes her kids understand there is more meaning with the biblical holiday.

"The actual meaning about today Jesus being sacrifice and his resurrection," she said.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.