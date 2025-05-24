Good Sports: Clovis Community runner learning from one of the best

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Asking Rhiannon Walker to run with her medals is a heavy task.

Last season, the Fresno High grad brought Clovis Community College its first-ever state championship in any sport by winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Now, Walker is a four-time state champ, most recently defending her steeplechase title and taking home gold in the 10,000-meter at this month's 3C2A championships.

"My coach, CJ, knew I could win it, so he wanted to be me in it and win it," she said.

Coach CJ is professional long-distance runner and 50k world record holder, CJ Albertson.

"Yeah, I'm just another person -- I'm their coach," he said.

When he's not training for marathons around the world in what he calls his homemade chicken coop, the former Buchanan star is the head coach for Clovis Community's cross country and track team.

"It's really quite amazing because he has done so much and had such a good career, but he's so humble about it," Walker said.

The Walker-Albertson connection almost didn't happen.

Coming out of Fresno High, Rhiannon committed to Fresno State.

"I literally accepted my application, and he (CJ) sent a very long text on why I should not go there, waste my money, all the things," she said.

"For whatever reason, I felt like I had this gut feeling of, 'No, you should come here. I think you'll do well.'"

Albertson's gut feeling worked, and Walker has gone on to become the school's most decorated athlete.

"It was the best decision because I trained under one of the best runners ever," Walker said.

With a host of medals around her neck, Albertson says Rhiannon serves as the program's shining example of what's possible.

"Even if you don't win, even if you're not a four-time state champion, this is still a great place to come," he said.

With records in hand and her JUCO eligibility coming to a close, Rhiannon now looks to make history at Fresno State.

The sophomore once again committed to being a Bulldog, something even an Albertson phone call can't stop this time around.

"I think there's something about being from the Valley, staying in the Valley and making history in the Valley," she said.

