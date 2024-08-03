Good Sports: Clovis native Kate Scott breaking barriers for women in sports

As the voice of the Philadelphia 76ers, she's just the second woman ever to be the voice of an NBA team.

Clovis native Kate Scott has been breaking the glass ceiling for women in sports for many years.

Clovis native Kate Scott has been breaking the glass ceiling for women in sports for many years.

Clovis native Kate Scott has been breaking the glass ceiling for women in sports for many years.

Clovis native Kate Scott has been breaking the glass ceiling for women in sports for many years.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kate Scott has been breaking the glass ceiling for women in sports for many years.

Back in 2016, the Clovis native was the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio.

She followed that with many firsts, including being the first woman to call football for the Pac-12 Network.

"So much of this I never thought was possible," Scott said. "There's no more firsts in front of my name. We're done with doing the work hopefully. We've opened enough doors."

Scott hopes her success can help mold the future and gives credit to her hometown for helping shape her career.

"Wouldn't be here without all of you in the Central Valley, and a lot of you at Channel 30," she said with a smile. "Thank you for everything you gave me back in the day, and all the support you continue to give."

Scott played four varsity sports at Clovis High, covering sports for the school's newspaper, leading cheers at Friday night football games and more.

She says she's grateful for many teachers in the Clovis Unified School District, but credits Mr. Schmalzel at Clovis High for encouraging her to pursue a career in sports.

She explained her teacher asked, "Why don't you think about putting all those loves together and be a sports broadcaster?"

She took that advice as she went to UC Berkeley and became the first woman to join the Mic Men, leading cheers as Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch took the field.

A former ABC30 intern, she's gone on to call countless games for college football, the NFL and even the Olympics.

As the voice of the Philadelphia 76ers, she's just the second woman ever to be the voice of an NBA team.

"I don't cry much, really. Just cry at sports movies," Scott said. "And I did. I broke down a little bit because it was 20 years of work."

Another emotional moment for her -- Madden NFL 25 named her as one of the new voices for the popular video game.

RELATED: Clovis native Kate Scott to be broadcast voice on Madden NFL 25

"This is never in my wildest dream sort of stuff," she said. "I never thought that growing up as this kid looking out my bedroom window in Clovis, that any of this would be possible."

Scott hopes to inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams, no matter how big.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.