Scott graduated from Clovis High School and even spent time in ABC30's newsroom as an intern.

Clovis native Kate Scott to be broadcast voice on Madden NFL 25

A Central California native continues to climb up the ranks in the broadcast world.

A Central California native continues to climb up the ranks in the broadcast world.

A Central California native continues to climb up the ranks in the broadcast world.

A Central California native continues to climb up the ranks in the broadcast world.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California native continues to climb up the ranks in the broadcast world.

Kate Scott announced on social media that she will be one of the new commentator voices for the Madden 25 video game.

"I am over the moon excited," she said in a video on Instagram.

Scott will be paired with Brock Huard for the video game that is set to be released on August 16.

She says she and Huard started recording for the game back in December of 2022.

On top of being one of the new voices in Madden, Scott is also the play-by-play broadcaster for the Philadelphia 76ers and has called games for the US Women's National Soccer team.

Scott graduated from Clovis High School and even spent time in ABC30's newsroom as an intern.

Congratulations to Scott on her latest accomplishment!