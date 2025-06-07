Good Sports: Clovis North's Conor Lott eyes special senior year following state championship wins

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Watching Conor Lott run, it's hard to believe he ever wasn't fast.

But that's what he says happened his first time running in the second grade.

"It was not good. I hopped and skipped during my one race," Lott said.

From then to now, the Clovis North junior figured out his stride. Last November at Woodward Park, Lott won the Division I cross country state title.

He took that burst of speed into this year's track and field championship.

"It's real, real competition," Lott said.

Lott, running in the boys' 1600.

"Running just over 60 seconds a lap, for four laps...it's not an easy thing to do," coach Jason Lienau.

His coach, Jason Lienau, is a former runner himself at Fresno State.

Lott's kicks are becoming something of legend.

Staying in position for the first three laps before making his push.

"Ben Bouie was making his move around 350 and I wasn't going to give him an inch so I made my move," Lott said.

"He trusted his instincts and when he felt he had that one more move he put it down and it was fun to watch him run it in," Lienau said.

Lott won the race, finishing with a time of 4:03.

"A lot of Division-I college athletes that don't run that fast, ever," Lienau said.

It was the fastest time in the state and fifth fastest in the country.

"I had to quiet down my teammates because they're all whispering sub-four," Lott said.

Sub four (as in a sub four-minute mile), something that's only been accomplishing all time by a handful of high school athletes all-time.

"He's knocking on the door as a junior," Lienau said.

Lott has been knocking off time all year. Dropping 15 seconds from the start of the year.

"As the season progressed he got himself into position with a lap to go and was able to utilize the finishing ability," Lienau said.

Lott, in that position, thanks to a complete dedication of diet and exercise.

Here's how he celebrated Saturday's win.

"I hadn't eaten junk food in a while so I had some tacos from Guadalajara," Lott said.

That discipline, mixed with his running ability, has colleges calling.

"You know if I'm going to do something I'm going to put all my effort into it. Put all my effort into running and it pays off," Lott said.

But like his late kicks, he's weighing his options and waiting for the right time to commit.

"There's really just not a lot of people who can outrun him in a sprint to the finish," Lienau said.

When this year's state meet came to an end, Lott and his classmate, McKay Madsen, had won the state runner-up team title by themselves.

"It meant something to be the two people who could actually fit on one slot of the podium," Lott said.

