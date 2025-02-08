Good Sports: Edison High striker player breaks his own goal record

Edison High School has a star striker on the soccer field this season.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Praying at midfield before every game, you'll find Fresno's J.R. Reyes.

"Every day, thank him," he said.

His prayers seem to be working.

The Edison High striker is putting together a historic senior campaign.

"Whenever he has the ball, anything can happen," says coach Femi Olukanni.

His love affair with "The Beautiful Game" started at the age of four.

"I remember my dad taking me to my first game and ever since, I fell in love with the game," Reyes said.

By the time he hit the second grade, finding the back of the net became second nature.

"I noticed I would score a lot and my team would depend on me a lot," Reyes said.

For the past four seasons, he's worked alongside longtime coach Olukanni.

"Everything we taught him is just blossoming and just coming out, coming out of him," Olukanni said.

Olukanni knows talent when he sees it.

Before his more than three decades leading the Tigers program, Olukanni played for both Fresno State and the Nigerian National Team.

"He's helped me become a better player and a better person off the field," Reyes said.

"As long as they are willing to learn and put the time in, the sky is the limit for them," Olukanni said.

Reyes will continue his playing career in the Valley.

The Tiger is set to take his talents to Fresno Pacific next season.

"Great coach, great program, so he is going to blossom over there," Olukanni said.

Reyes will join forces with Sunbirds head coach Cameron Shahrokhi, a two-time central section champion coach with Clovis North.

"Man, coach Shahrokhi, he knows what he's doing," Reyes said.

In the meantime, the Tigers are focused on their next game -- another chance for Reyes to rewrite history.

With a goal, Reyes could break his own program record of 36 goals in a season.

It's a moment he's already prepared for.

"Yeah, I do have a celebration in mind," Reyes said. "You're going to have to stay for that one."

We did stay, and with just minutes to spare in the first half, Reyes found the back of the net once more, extending his own record before the Tigers make a playoff push.

"I'm just happy for him and the rest of the team," Olukanni said.

