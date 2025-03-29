Good Sports: Laura Luethke helping grow First Tee Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You won't find Laura Luethke far from a golf course.

"I can't imagine my life without golf," she said.

Back in January, the Clovis native was named the new program director for First Tee of Fresno.

It's a nonprofit that specializes in developing youth golfers.

"The best part of the job is when you can tell that they love it, they're going to be hooked on golf and they want to take the next step," Luethke said.

The learning center at Riverside Golf Course is just a small piece of the First Tee's national approach to make the game more accessible.

"Maybe they don't have country clubs, but they should still have the opportunity to play golf and be exposed to the sport," Luethke said. "That's why I'm very excited about this role."

Although it's an individual game, the program also focuses on character building with others.

"It's an introduction to golf, but it benefits them beyond the golf course," Luethke said.

Managing emotions, setting goals, and gaining self-confidence.

In just her first few months, that growth is already taking place with new partnerships at Lemoore Golf Course and Copper River Country Club.

"We're trying to expand to the smaller cities, too," Luethke said.

Luethke's resume speaks for itself.

"I credit a lot of how my life turned out to being able to play golf," she said.

The former Buchanan Bear standout would get a scholarship to play at Fresno State.

"It paid for my education," she said.

She stormed onto the scene in her first year as a bulldog.

"The best golf I ever played was my freshman year," she said.

Luethke went on to win three of her first four college tournaments en route to being named the WAC Freshman of the Year and an All-American.

"The most I learned was after that time, where I think I can help young people that want to be tournament players," she said.

Luethke still plays, but she's more focused on giving back to the next generation.

"Once they're hooked, we hope they move on in our program," she said. "Hopefully, in the next few years, we can make a good golfer that comes from the First Tee program."

