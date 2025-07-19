He has been in seven films, including "Rocky Balboa," all three "Creed" movies, "Here Comes the Boom" and "Ocean's Eleven."

Good Sports: Legendary boxing cutman from Planada featured in films, documentary made on him

Inside Merced's El Capitan hotel, a legend is showing his craft. Jacob Duran, who goes by "Stitch," is a cutman.

Inside Merced's El Capitan hotel, a legend is showing his craft. Jacob Duran, who goes by "Stitch," is a cutman.

Inside Merced's El Capitan hotel, a legend is showing his craft. Jacob Duran, who goes by "Stitch," is a cutman.

Inside Merced's El Capitan hotel, a legend is showing his craft. Jacob Duran, who goes by "Stitch," is a cutman.

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside Merced's El Capitan hotel, a legend is showing his craft.

Jacob Duran, who goes by "Stitch," is a cutman.

He's the one wrapping a fighter's hands and stitching them up in the ring.

"I just do what I do," she said.

Stitch is so good, he was inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.

Before jet-setting around the globe, Duran draws his roots to Planada. It was in that Central Valley town where he grew up as a farm worker in a migrant camp.

He would join the Air Force, and it was overseas in Thailand where he first studied martial arts.

"Nobody would teach, so I would kind of be in the dressing room, get a formula and practice on myself," Duran said.

While working with the world's best fighters, Stitch was given the chance to act in movies.

He has been in seven films, including "Rocky Balboa," all three "Creed" movies, "Here Comes the Boom" and "Ocean's Eleven."

All the while, Duran never forgot his home.

"I work on sponsors because my hands are always on TV, and this is a prime position because I'm working on you and the cameras are coming at me," he said. "It's not for the world to know where Planada is. It's for the people of Planada to know I'm thinking about them."

It's not for the world to know where Planada is. It's for the people of Planada to know I'm thinking about them. Jacob

Which is why a reunion was so special to friends and family.

"He's always been a giver," says Noe Trevino, who went to elementary school with Duran. "Whatever he got, he gives to his friends."

Now, Duran will star in the film himself.

As a tribute to Cesar Chavez, his party walked to the Merced Theatre.

There, they watched a screening of "Stitch: From the Fields to the Garden," a documentary on his life.

"Despite all the fame, the exposure to such renowned people and athletes in the world, despite all those things, he stays grounded," says Mark Fox, Chairman of Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

A legend rooted in the Valley, with a message for those wanting to follow in his footsteps.

"One line we're all scared to cross, you've been there, if you don't cross it, you'll never get there," he said.

