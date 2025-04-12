Good Sports: Major upgrades for Fresno Pacific University baseball

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Pacific baseball is ushering in a new era.

"I don't know of a Division II setup that's better than ours now," says coach Oscar Hirschkorn.

Thanks in part to a $3 million donation from the Dan R. Martin Family Foundation, the Sunbirds are finally putting the finishing touches on their new stadium, complete with a state-of-the-art locker room and clubhouse.

"Absolutely phenomenal," says pitcher Connor Semone.

"Now that we're in it, it's pretty nice to be in here and see everyone enjoy it," says third baseman Aaron Martinez Jr.

"I think it motivates us even more," says shortstop Tejean Smith.

Entering his 20th season as the Sunbirds' skipper, Hirschkorn has been at the helm since day one of the program.

"Didn't think something like this was going to happen in my lifetime, and the fact that it has is just an amazing blessing," he said. "It's incredible."

"He's seen it through, and he's built this place from start to finish," Semone said.

Twenty years ago, Hirschkorn recruited players without even having a field to call home, forced to play on a dozen different venues for the first two seasons.

"That was two years, but it felt like 10 years," he said. "That was a journey in itself."

Over time, Hirschkorn built a winning culture, claiming back-to-back Christian College championships in 2014 and 2015, paving the way for a much-deserved upgrade.

"In the beginning, you're in that dreamer phase and now seeing it completed, we got so much more than I even thought was possible," he said.

It's a field that could be bigger than just the current sunbirds

"I've talked to a few different athletic directors at high schools in the area of possibly hosting high school games," says Fresno Pacific Athletic Director Kyle Ferguson. "I'd love to see CIF Championships."

Outside of the brand-new stadium seating and locker room, the Sunbirds also tapping into new technology.

"Everything that's offered out there, we do for our players," Coach Hirschkorn said.

On either side of the dugouts, you'll notice cameras that capture all the action for fans and players alike.

Behind the backstop is a trackman system analyzing everything the eye can't see, from exit velocity to spin rate.

"We're so excited to be able to give our current players that and in the recruiting process to be able to tell players that they will get better guaranteed," Hirschkorn said.

As Hirschkorn looks ahead to the future, he's also reminded of the original Sunbirds that laid the foundation.

"Those guys were coming to just a dream," he said. "There was really nothing else and without them and that leap of faith, we wouldn't be here today."

