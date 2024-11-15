Good Sports: North Fork native Nate Hodges crowned Timbersports world champion

It's hard to find a coach more consistent than Ken Shipley. The former longtime Clovis West Girls golf coach recently cemented his legacy.

It's hard to find a coach more consistent than Ken Shipley. The former longtime Clovis West Girls golf coach recently cemented his legacy.

It's hard to find a coach more consistent than Ken Shipley. The former longtime Clovis West Girls golf coach recently cemented his legacy.

It's hard to find a coach more consistent than Ken Shipley. The former longtime Clovis West Girls golf coach recently cemented his legacy.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traveling north on the 41, you'll find Yosemite Axe Throwing in Oakhurst.

Opening its doors in 2019, owner Nate Hodges will show you the ropes.

"Risky business plan, you know," Hodges says.

The 40-year-old is not only good with an axe - he is the best.

"I really love this, I love axes, I love chopping wood, I'm like why don't I give it a shot," Hodges says.

His love for the sport started at the annual Mid-Sierra Loggers Jamboree in North Fork.

"My whole life living in North Fork, I looked up to the competitors and the loggers," he says.

Hodges became one of those loggers, grabbing 15 jamboree titles to his name.

But he was ready for something bigger.

"Seven years ago, I saw the professional STIHL Timbersports on TV and I went wow, that's what I want to do," he says.

In 2019, he'd finally make his debut with STIHL Timbersports.

The top competition in the world.

"It was like the school of hard knocks for me to get into this sport," Hodges says.

Training at his home before and after work, Hodges shot up the ranks.

"One second I'm climbing up a tree on springboards. 20 minutes later I'm picking up a 430cc dirt bike hot saw," he says. "You have to be good in all of them."

In July, still considered a relative newcomer, Hodges became the United States champion in Milwaukee.

"Just to win the United States can almost be as difficult as winning the worlds because we have such good experienced top-level competitors," Hodges says.

With gold in hand, Hodges went on to represent team USA at the world championships in France this November.

It is something on another level like I've never been able to accomplish in my life.

Turning out three personal bests across six disciplines, Hodges outpaced the field.

"It is literally the ultimate win," Hodges says.

Becoming the first American to ever take home the world title.

"Astronomical the love and support i get from the local communities. That alone is such a great feeling," Hodges says.

From rising star, to world champ... Hodges' competitive desire now burning even brighter than before.

"Winning this it literally just motivated me. I made a few mistakes out there on that world stage. I want to win it, and I don't want to make any mistakes," Hodges says.

For now, the world's best will keep chopping away.

"I want to come back next year, and do it again," Hodges says.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.