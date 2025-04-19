Good Sports: Roeding Park Tennis Club a staple in central Fresno

For nearly a century, the Roeding Park Tennis Club has been a staple in central Fresno.

For nearly a century, the Roeding Park Tennis Club has been a staple in central Fresno.

For nearly a century, the Roeding Park Tennis Club has been a staple in central Fresno.

For nearly a century, the Roeding Park Tennis Club has been a staple in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For nearly a century, the Roeding Park Tennis Club has been a staple in central Fresno.

"Roeding Park tennis for a lot of people is really a family," says Tom Haverty.

For members like Haverty and Camilla Sutherland, it's been a way of life for decades.

"Started when I was age 12 -- I played my very first tennis tournament out here at Roeding Park," Sutherland said.

"I was brought out here in the early 70s as a little toddler," Haverty said.

Thanks to a Measure P sales tax, all 11 tennis courts have been resurfaced within the last year.

"These are the best courts in town without a doubt," Haverty said.

"These are one of the best courts in town, and maybe even in the state," says Adam Balakian.

While Sutherland typically plays in the morning, another member, Drexler Dy, hatched the idea for a free community tennis night on Tuesdays.

"First time I ever started it, it was last second and there was nobody," he said.

A former collegiate player turned coach, Dy started to spread the word back in October.

With the help of members like Balakian, those numbers grew from just a few to dozens of new members.

"Potential is just something untapped, and that's all this place was," Dy said.

"I think it's just a really great opportunity for people from the community to play tennis and have fun," Balakian said.

Back in February, a blaze burned through the club's storage unit, wiping out the club's rackets, balls and tables.

"Everything that we had in there has been destroyed," Haverty said. "We had to remove it."

Thanks to a small donation drive, the club has slowly started to put the pieces back together.

"A good part of that was we had a lot of opportunity to rebuild and actually strengthen our group," Balakian said.

As the club rebuilds, members like Haverty are also hoping to expand with a possible clubhouse on his wish list. That would need approval from the city.

No matter your age or skill level, the club extends an open invitation.

"Come out and join us," Sutherland said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

