Good Sports: Valley native, NFL player Andre Chachere launches foundation

After close to a decade playing in the NFL, a local football player is giving back.

After close to a decade playing in the NFL, a local football player is giving back.

After close to a decade playing in the NFL, a local football player is giving back.

After close to a decade playing in the NFL, a local football player is giving back.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After close to a decade playing in the NFL, a local football player is giving back.

Andre Chachere will host a back-to-school breakfast next Saturday, July 1,9 at McLane High School.

In this week's Good Sports, Action News sports director Stephen Hicks sat down with the Clovis West Grad to get a preview of his foundation's first event.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, X and Instagram.