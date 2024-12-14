Good Sports: The Visalia Junior Olympic runners

A pair of first-year cross-country runners from different schools have an unlikely accomplishment.

A pair of first-year cross-country runners from different schools have an unlikely accomplishment.

A pair of first-year cross-country runners from different schools have an unlikely accomplishment.

A pair of first-year cross-country runners from different schools have an unlikely accomplishment.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the sun sets on Mooney Grove Park in Visalia, a pair of South Valley middle school runners are gearing up for the biggest race of their life.

But both boys just started cross-country training this year.

"It's been a blessing because I didn't make the football team, maybe because of my size," 12-year-old Dionicio Olmos said.

12-year-old Dionicio Olmos began his running journey after failing to make the football team.

"It pushed me," Olmos said.

But his training partner got involved for a different reason.

"My friend was asking me to run with him for cross country because he liked this girl on the team," 13-year-old Miguel Martinez said.

Despite being in different grades at different schools, the two have pushed each other to another level.

"Miguel is a little bit older and having that soccer background, has really motivated Dionicio, who was relatively young when he came on the team. He was 11 years old and so excited," running coach Ruby Muniz said.

New to the sport, the two started waking up at 5 a.m. to train.

"Then we would practice after school, and now both of them are actually in soccer, so their whole day is busy," Muniz said.

With the school season over, coach Muniz felt the boys had the talent to keep going.

"Went to the US Track and Field Association meet, and then regionals, and now the national meet," Muniz said.

With both boys earning top 30 spots in their age brackets at regionals, the U.S. Junior Olympics and a plane ride to Shelbyville, Indiana, is next.

"I've never been on a plane at all," Olmos said.

"I've never been on a plane before," Martinez said.

Now the nerves set in as the boys look to compete against hundreds from across the nation.

"Are you nervous?" I asked.

"A little bit," Olmos said.

As the only two qualifiers from Visalia, the two are just happy to put the South Valley on the map.

"I'm in here with somebody else who wants to achieve the same dream as me right now, and we made it in our first year," Martinez said.

"Being able to get the chance to go there has been the most rewarding thing for us," Muniz said.

Muniz hopes the opportunity can inspire others to put on their running shoes.

"Anyone is able to run. Anyone that has the passion for it, to have fun, can do it," Muniz said.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.