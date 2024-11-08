Governor Gavin Newsom calls special session ahead of Trump presidency

Democratic leaders in California are mobilizing after President Donald Trump was declared victor in the race for the White House.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta say they are taking defensive measures ahead of another Trump administration.

"As the reality of a second Trump administration takes hold," said Bonta.

"I know there is a lot of fear and anxiety, frustration and sadness. I'm here today to reassure you that in California, progress will prevail, no matter who is in the White House."

With President-elect Donald Trump's promises of mass deportations and reports of his plans to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in government institutions using federal funding as leverage Newsom called a special session of the California Legislature.

In the special session announcement, the Governor said they would bolster California legal resources to protect civil rights and immigrant families, among other topics.

Valley Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria said immigration is a top concern she is eager to discuss in the special session.

"I think that there's an opportunity to work with folks in our region to stand up and make sure that people understand that in our region we rely on a heavily immigrant community, especially to pick our crops in the valley," said Asm. Esmeralda Soria, Fresno.

However, not all state leaders are on board with the plan.

In a statement, Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson said "Where is the special session for crime, homelessness or the cost of living? This special session is all about playing political games so the governor can boost his national profile. Special sessions should be used for emergencies, not to pick political fights with an incoming president."

State GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson also released a statement reading in part, "Out-of-touch California Democrats continue to prove their commitment to moving California away from the mainstream and down a destructive path."

The special session will convene on December 2nd.

