Governor Gavin Newsom signs package of bills giving state more power to enforce housing laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California cities will soon face more state scrutiny and new penalties for pushing back on housing and homeless shelter construction.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed new legislation Thursday, mandating local plans for the housing of extremely vulnerable residents.

The 32 housing proposals require stricter timelines and housing progress reports.

The package streamlines housing production by reducing regulatory barriers, promoting housing near transit, and providing more incentives.

The attorney general will also be allowed to pursue civil penalties upward of $50,000 a month against cities or counties for offenses such as failing to adopt a housing plan as required by the state.

The Governor is also releasing guidance on more than $2 billion in funding for the new Home Key Plus, offering permanent affordable housing.

Newsom is telling cities and counties to step up with these state resources.

"Local government needs to do their job, they need to provide that support and that housing and they need to get people off the streets and sidewalks, people are dying on their watch," Newsom said.

The state says half of home key plus units will be reserved for veterans.

The money comes from Proposition 1, which passed in March with a razor-thin margin.

Supporters say the new laws are crucial for building more housing at all price levels and preventing local governments from skirting state laws.

Opponents of the legislation continue to raise concerns about its cost to taxpayers and mental health services, adding that housing isn't the only solution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.