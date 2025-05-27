Grand reopening of Salles Café in Tulare continues decades of memories

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the space within the walls of the Salles Café, there are decades worth of memories still ready to be made.

On April 1st, 1942, the original owner, Joe Salles, opened the doors of the community staple.

"I can picture him still with a toothpick in his mouth," said Mary Dennies Salles, Joe's daughter.

The business is the family's pride and joy.

"It's something I can't explain what it means to me. Being the only one left in my family alive today, it's my salvation. It's some place I can call home," explained Mary.

It's a place the Wasnick family also called home.

They bought and ran it for 17 years, but then announced it would close in March.

However, the manager had a different idea.

"So, I started looking for investors because I knew I could do it. I knew it was gonna be hard and a lot of work, but I knew I could do it and I wanted to do it," said the new owner, Felicia Silva.

Felicia found a business partner, and with his help they remodeled and reopened the restaurant's doors within a couple of months.

"This is my home. When I'm here, I just feel so happy, we have the best customers ever. This is my family, the love they have and the respect, I love being here," expressed Felicia.

She says it hasn't been an easy journey, but being here today makes it all worth it.

For everyone involved in owning and running this restaurant, the fact that it will live on is God-sent.

"I am feeling very excited for Felicia. It makes me very proud of her. She was one of my employees when we had it," say Michael & Shirley Wasnick, who were the previous owners of Salles Cafe.

Their son, Michael Pena-Wasnick, who ran it for many years, continues to express, "but I'm glad she decided to take it over because I know it's in good hands. And I know it is still Salles, and that my grandfather is happy."

When words fail, hugs never do.

If you thought this South Valley favorite was gone, or perhaps somehow missed it, now's your chance to come out and check this place out for yourself.

The smiles, smell of the food, and friendliness are what make this place so special, even after decades.

Salles Cafe is located at 2082 N J St in Tulare.

They are closed Mondays and open Tuesday through Friday from 5 am to 1 pm and weekends from 5 am to 2 pm.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, X and Instagram.