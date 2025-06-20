Grass fire shuts down part of I-5 near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of Interstate 5 was shut down near Coalinga after a grass fire broke out on Thursday night.

The Coal Fire broke out just before p.m., following a three-car collision near where the Interstate meets 145.

Officials say the flames spread from the car to nearby vegetation, burning more than 90 acres so far.

A time-lapse video captured the strong winds whipping dust in the area, just before the flames appeared.

Traffic has come to a standstill on the highway, as the California Highway Patrol confirms both northbound and southbound lanes are closed on I-5.

Authorities say at one point, drivers stuck in traffic were being advised to abandon their vehicles if they did not feel safe from the approaching flames.

The alert was precautionary, and the only vehicles caught in the blaze were those involved in the collision.