Grieving families call for new stop sign at Fresno County intersection

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father in mourning is on a mission.

William Lazo took the podium at the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, demanding change in the wake of the loss of his son Sandro.

The 16-year-old was riding his bicycle on Perrin Road at Fowler Avenue in Fresno County. On the evening of August 8 when a pickup truck hit him. He died at the hospital.

"It's been 12 horrible days since that tragedy and my family is still devastated," said Lazo.

Their tragedy came just eight days after Kathy Bailey's.

Bailey's son, 25-year-old Kaiden, was hit and killed by a minivan at the same intersection on the night of July 31.

She joined Lazo's demands for action.

"A stop sign on Fowler at the intersection of Perrin would have saved my son's life. Brighter colored dividing lines on the road would have saved my son's life. Street lights would have saved my son's life. A lower speed limit would have saved my son's life," said Bailey.

The Lazos agree and have started a movement: 'Stop for Sandro.'

A petition on Change.org, calling for a stop sign on Fowler Avenue, has more than 1,300 signatures.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who represents the area, says he's met with the county's department of public works, highway patrol and nearby city of Clovis.

"I can tell you there are traffic studies that are going to take place on Fowler Avenue and we're going to take a look at different measures to not only slow traffic but reduce the amount of traffic we see on Fowler Avenue," said Magsig.

Both the Lazo and Bailey families are hoping for a solution soon.

"Two beautiful young lives are gone in eight days, please don't wait for the third," said Bailey.

The county has not said when the traffic survey will begin.

