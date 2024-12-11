Ground broken for bridge over future high-speed rail route in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local leaders and lawmakers gathered in Central Fresno on Tuesday morning to break ground on a grade separation at McKinley and Golden State Boulevard.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority provided photos showing what the project will look like once it's complete.

The grade separation will be over 400 feet long and 78 feet wide, expanding to four lanes for Fresno drivers.

It will carry traffic over the future high-speed tracks. A roundabout has already been completed on McKinley Avenue near Highway 99.

Former Fresno County Supervisor Henry Perea, who is on the Rail Authority's Board of Directors, said the bridge will also include bike lanes and pedestrian access.

"There is progress on High-Speed Rail. I think that's the top line message to the people, not just in Fresno but the state, this project is happening," said Perea.

However, federal lawmakers who challenge the process are calling it one of the most troubled megaprojects in the nation.

Earlier this year, they sent a five-page letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, saying, "The entire system poses a growing financial challenge for the state because the gap is already large, and the cost has been increasing faster than identifiable."

Opponents also point out that the project was scheduled to cost taxpayers $33 billion and be completed four years ago. Now, the estimated cost is roughly $128 billion.

Perea confirmed those numbers but said meeting the previous requirements was challenging because the Rail Authority had not acquired the land needed to begin the project.

"I think we have to accept responsibility for those mistakes that have been made. Are there construction issues that we had? Yes. When we initially started the project, we had a lot of federal dollars that require that we break ground by a certain point in time and be completed by a certain point in time," said Perea.

Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer said he had reservations about the project when it was initially proposed.

But he's since become excited by the idea after learning how the High-Speed Rail Authority can benefit the city of Fresno.

"This is our opportunity to be reconnected to that California economy and also other parts of the state, and it does so in a way that we're gonna be very, very proud of when this project is complete," said Mayor Dyer.

Rail Authority officials say the priority is to have trains running between Merced and Bakersfield by 2033, and progress to the north and south will follow as funding becomes available.

They added that the grade separation at Golden State Boulevard and McKinley Avenue is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

