Groundbreaking ceremony held for ag center at Merced College

They're literally rollin' in dough at Little Oven Pizza on Main Street in downtown Merced.

They're literally rollin' in dough at Little Oven Pizza on Main Street in downtown Merced.

They're literally rollin' in dough at Little Oven Pizza on Main Street in downtown Merced.

They're literally rollin' in dough at Little Oven Pizza on Main Street in downtown Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a one-of-a-kind agricultural center at Merced College on Thursday.

The highly anticipated Ag-Tec Center will help to advance innovation while providing students a hands-on learning experience.

Once completed, the center will house advanced processing equipment for fruits and vegetables, a training hub, and a community farm market.

"This is a game changer for Merced College and the Central Valley, applying for careers," said Cody Jacobsen, the director of ag innovation at Merced College.

In order to make room for the new facility, the college will demolish its current plant-science facility.

The new Ag-Tec Innovation Center is set to be completed in 2026.

