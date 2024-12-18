Gunowners urged to lock up firearms as accidental shootings rise in California

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging gun owners to properly lock up firearms following a rise in tragic accidental shootings.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging gun owners to properly lock up firearms following a rise in tragic accidental shootings.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging gun owners to properly lock up firearms following a rise in tragic accidental shootings.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging gun owners to properly lock up firearms following a rise in tragic accidental shootings.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging gun owners to properly lock up firearms following a rise in tragic accidental shootings.

Here in the Valley, some recent incidents involved children.

In Merced, police say a two-year-old was shot in the face on November 22 after getting hold of an unsecured gun in an apartment.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators arrested the father and booked him into the Merced County Jail on child endangerment charges.

And on December 6, police say a two-year-old accidentally shot and killed his mother in Northeast Fresno.

They identified the victim as 22-year-old Jessinya Mina.

Detectives say her boyfriend, 18-year-old Andrew Sanchez, owned the gun.

Sanchez was arrested for felony child endangerment and negligent possession of a firearm. He was released on bail.

The Attorney General says the increase in deaths tied to improper firearm storage is mostly due to parents or guardians of children not unloading their guns properly or failing to securely lock them when not in use.