Woman accidentally shot and killed by her 2-year-old child in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police now say a woman was killed by her 2-year-old child during an accidental shooting in northeast Fresno last week.

The Fresno Police Department has identified the victim as 22-year-old Jessinya Mina.

The shooting happened Friday night on Fresno Street and San Jose Avenue at the Butterfly Grove Apartment complex.

Police say Mina's toddler got ahold of an unsecured gun inside the apartment.

The child pulled the trigger, striking Mina once in her upper body. Investigators say the young woman was lying in bed when she was shot.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, Mina's 18-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Sanchez, was starting to take her to the hospital.

First responders then stepped in and took Mina to the hospital, where she later died.

In a statement to Action News, Mina's sister says Sanchez neglected Mina's requests to not keep a gun in the house.

Full Statement:

"My sister was a young mother of two beautiful children who should've been given the opportunity to spend a long happy life with them. She was 22yrs old, she was in the process of going back to cosmetology school and finishing her career. She was loving, caring, and always gave selflessly away whenever she had the opportunity. She was a Mother, a Sister, a Tia, a godmother, a Best friend who was always there for everyone. She was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of anyone she ever encountered. She was beautiful and funny and could put a smile on anyone's face, anyone who knew her was truly blessed by her presence."

The statement continues, "Now because of her boyfriends carelessness, his arrogance, his irresponsibly, and neglecting the requests of my sisters wishes of never having a gun in her house... She's gone forever. My niece and nephew will have to live off of memories and stories of my sister rather than her presence. We will never be able to witness my sister carry out her lifelong goals and accomplishments due to his negligence. My sister didn't deserve this."

Sanchez was immediately detained. Police say he told detectives he was responsible for leaving the gun out. Police say he has no criminal history.

Sanchez was booked into the Fresno County jail that night on gun and child endangerment charges but has since been released on bail.

The District Attorney's Office will review reports and make the decision about what charges may be filed.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Mina's funeral arrangements as well as her two children she leaves behind.