Father of missing Hawaii woman found dead in Los Angeles, police department says

LOS ANGELES -- Amid the search for a missing Hawaii woman last seen in Los Angeles, the woman's father was found dead Sunday near Los Angeles International Airport, police say.

Ryan Kobayashi had recently traveled to Los Angeles to help in the search for his daughter, Hannah Kobayashi. The 30-year-old woman went missing apparently sometime after a stopover at Los Angeles International Airport as she was traveling from Hawaii to New York City on Nov. 8.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirms the death of Ryan Kobayashi, age 58, on Sunday, saying he was found in a parking lot. The coroner's information does not provide details on the cause of death.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News that Ryan Kobayashi's body was found Sunday around 4 a.m. at 6151 W. Century Blvd. LAPD also did not provide a suspected cause of death.

Our sister station KABC is working to contact the family. A nonprofit organization believed to be working with the Kobayashi family in the search issued a statement Sunday which conveyed the family's belief that he took his own life. The statement read in part:

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably.

What the family needs most in this difficult time is for all communities to rally around them with support, compassion, and prayers. Please be considerate with your comments and posts. The trauma they are enduring is profound, and they now face the additional burden of grieving the loss of their family's pillar and navigating next steps."

They asked for privacy so the family members could grieve and urged the public to maintain focus on the search for Hannah in the face of the tragic news about her father.

It's not clear what happened after Hannah landed at LAX on Nov. 8, but she never arrived as planned at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Friends and family reported getting odd text messages from her for a few days after that and she was spotted in a video on Nov. 10 at the Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles. She was last heard from in text messages on Nov. 11. She was also seen in surveillance video around a downtown Metro train station with an unknown person on Nov. 11, her family said.

Ryan Kobayashi represented the family in media interviews as they sought help from the general public.

"We're just hoping that she is safe and healthy and alive," Ryan said in an interview earlier this month. "And if anybody knows anything we'd just really appreciate any kind of help."

Kobayashi's aunt Larie Pidgeon also offered a message last week to the public and to her niece.

"Hannah, we love you. We are all here. Your mom's here, your sister's here, your father's here. The entire world is looking for you," she said.

"If someone has Hannah, I want you to know that she is the kindest, most beautiful soul in the entire world. And please don't hurt her."

"Please just give us back to her. No questions asked. Just don't hurt her. Please."

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .