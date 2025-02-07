Harrison Ford joins the MCU playing dual roles in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Harrison Ford knows a good role when he sees one. Han Solo in "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Blade Runner," "The Fugitive" and so many more. Now, he's adding another expected blockbuster film to his resume, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Captain America: Brave New World."

"It is a world unto itself, and I wasn't in it," said Ford.

Ford takes over for the late William Hurt as now President Thaddeus Ross in "Captain America: Brave New World."

Ford says one big thing he looks for when seeking out a role is an opportunity to do something new.

"I look for a new audience that I haven't had much contact with and that would be the Marvel Universe," said Ford.

Ford revealed he didn't "get the call."

"I made the call. I said, 'Find out if they would be interested in me having a little part in this,'" said Ford.

His part in this expands, so to speak, when he transforms into a different character: Red Hulk.

"The establishment of the relationship between Captain America and the character that I play is at the heart of the film, not the transformation into the Red Hulk, which is amusing to see, and I hope people will enjoy seeing it, but it's not what the movie's about," said Ford.

The legendary actor is the first to say it's about the new Captain America, with Anthony Mackie now using the shield last in the hands of Chris Evans.

"It is a Captain America movie," said Ford. "It's all about Captain America and his place in the world, in the Marvel Universe."

"Captain America: Brave New World" opens Feb. 14.

