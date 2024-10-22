Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with form of bone marrow cancer, sources say

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources told ABC News.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, the sources said, and is receiving treatment while jailed.

Weinstein is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.

His representatives provided the following statement to ABC News: Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein's authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition. It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment.