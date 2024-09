Have you seen me? Madera Police searching for at-risk runaway 15-year-old girl

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is asking for the public's help to find this at-risk runaway 15-year-old.

Serenity Davis-Pettit was last seen in the area of Knox Street and Olive Avenue.

She is 5'2", has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Serenity is know to frequent the Chowchilla area.

If you have any information on where she might be - call the Madera Police Department.