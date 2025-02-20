Health experts encourage flu shot amid spike in cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Busy waiting rooms have been a common sight across Valley emergency departments and urgent care centers as flu cases surge.

"More than normal, kind of reminded me of COVID times back in 2021 when there was a lot of people going in," said Robert Teixeira of Merced County.

Texeira said he and his family left an emergency room in Turlock Tuesday night because it was so packed.

His son has been sick for the past couple weeks.

Wednesday, they went to Castle Family Health Centers in Atwater. The staff there told Action News they have been feeling the surge of respiratory illnesses.

"Families coming in in batches. Most of them have influenza when we test them," said Dondon Edeza. "We've noticed this year that the flu symptoms are worse than COVID."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a worsening flu season.

"The flu is very unpredictable. We don't know how long the flu will last through the season. Last year, we had flu cases until May," said Leticia Berber, a Health Educator at the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The Health Department confirmed flu shots are still available and they're urging everyone to get one.

Fewer Californians have received their flu shot than in years past and the number of kids vaccinated is nearly ten percent lower than before the pandemic.

The flu has killed more than 750 Californians so far this season including eleven children.

In addition to getting the flu shot, health experts recommend washing your hands regularly and staying home if you're feeling sick.

