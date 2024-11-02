Health experts explain how to cope with election anxiety and stress

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Election Day is right around the corner.

For some voters, it's a source of stress as they worry about the choices they have to make and how the outcome will impact their family and our country.

One by one, Central California voters are making decisions on a number of races and ballot measures, from propositions to who will be the next president.

In Merced, Barber Bre Billegas cast her vote this week. While she feels at peace with the choices she's made, she still feels the lingering tension.

"Whether it's with friends, family members that may not have the same views as me, it just feels a little different this year," said Billegas.

She also feels anxious about the outcome after November 5.

"I think there's going to be backlash either way, and I think we'll see that," said Billegas.

Coraline Robinson, a licensed therapist and Director at Balance Treatment Center, told Action News it's common to feel anxiety and stress in uncertain circumstances and situations, like an election.

"It is not unnatural, it is not catastrophic," said Robinson. "When we think about the unknown, the future, there is going to be some anxiety. said Robinson. Those emotions can affect our day-to-day activities."

Robinson said if you're starting to feel physical responses because of anxiety, it's time to set boundaries, whether that's with family or friends or shutting off your phone.

"Even if you have political differences, go outside, take a walk and look up at the sky," said Robinson.

Robinson said if anxiety and stress persist, even after a situation has been resolved, it's time to start seeking help.

