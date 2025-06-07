Heat safety and security measures ahead of 35th annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pride and heat will be in the air on Saturday as the annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade kicks off in the Tower District.

With close to triple-digit heat expected, organizers are doing what they can to provide a safe environment, and local organizations are jumping in to help.

"We can't do it without the local organizations, without the support of the American Red Cross and the support of the Community Regional Medical Center. There is no way we can do it all ourselves. We rely on organizations to help us with stuff like that," Bryan Esparza, the President of Fresno Rainbow Pride.

He says this year, CRMC is putting up a cooling center.

The American Red Cross is helping with nurses.

And without the local sponsors.

"It would cost a fortune, it would be unattainable, we wouldn't be able to do it, because it's already expensive enough to put this festival on. Last year, it cost us about $83,000 just to hold this event, and we are just a little non-profit," explained Bryan.

The event attracts 20,000 people each year.

Starting with a mile and a half parade from Tower to Fresno City College.

After that, festivities follow at the Tower District.

For the local Splash bar, it's one of their busiest days of the year.

"Pride is one of those where everybody comes out no matter what the situation is, whether it's a busy day or whatever," says one lead guard, Amanda Gonzales.

Amanda says security throughout the day at the festival, but especially at night, is key for a safe and fun evening of celebrating Pride.

"But as far as the weekend compared to other weekends, we need all eyes on everywhere because anything can happen in a matter of seconds," says Amanda.

This is year 35 of the Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade.

If you haven't been, Saturday is your chance to do so.

The parade starts at ten, and a festival follows at Fresno City College until 5 in the evening.

The campus will be gated and secured with a smart security system.

