Heat wave safety as triple-digits return in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Temperatures are once again on the rise in Central California with a longer stretch of triple-digits on the way.

"If you know it's going to be a hot day and you are wanting to go outside, do that earlier in the day before the numbers start to climb," Valley Children's Hospital pediatrician, Dr. Hailey Nelson, said.

However, some people can't avoid the heat.

"If people have to be outside, we want you to dress in light clothing, make sure you're wearing your wear sunscreen if you're going to be out in the sun and then hydration because when you're sweating, you're losing water. So, you want to extra hydrate during these hot times," Dr. Nelson explained.

When it's hot outside, it's even hotter inside a car.

"Never leave a child alone in the heat in a car because cars can actually heat up an additional twenty degrees in ten minutes of time and so children die every year from car-related heat injuries," Dr. Nelson said.

While children and the elderly are the most-prone to heat-related illnesses, anyone can experience them.

"If you are feeling headache, nauseous, dizzy those are signs that okay now we're moving into that heat exhaustion zone and you really need to hydrate and rest," Dr. Nelson said.

Those who have to work outside, like farmers or construction workers, need to be vigilant about staying safe.

"It's important that they take breaks to drink water, to cool down," Cal/OSHA heat and agriculture program coordinator, David Hornung said.

"Workers have a right to a minimum of a five-minute break any time they feel the need to do so to cool themselves down in the shade."

Workers who start to experience mild heat symptoms should take a break in a cool area and notify their co-workers or a supervisor.

"If there are serious symptoms like vomiting or loss of consciousness, it's really important to call 911 and get help right away," Hornung said.

Employees who wish to file a complaint about unsafe working conditions can do so anonymously by calling Cal/OSHA at 833-579-0927.

