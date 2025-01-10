Zoo staff wants you to pick between Timbavati, Maziwa and Taraj.

Help vote for the name of Fresno Chaffee Zoo's new male lion cub

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've learned the sweet name of the new female cub at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The male cub doesn't have a name yet, but you can help change that.

On Friday, the zoo formally introduced patrons to Asali. She was named by the Lion Care Team.

Asali means "honey" in Swahili.

We're told she and her brother are both healthy and growing well behind the scenes.

You can vote for the name of the male cub right now.

Zoo staff wants you to pick between Timbavati, Maziwa and Taraj.

The poll will close on January 16. If you'd like to vote, visit the zoo's website.

The two babies will make their public debut in the spring.