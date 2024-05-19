DHHS Secretary Xavier Becerra serves as keynote speaker at Fresno State's Latino Commencement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a moment the students had been working toward their entire college careers. It was a packed house as the Class of 2024, and their families, honored their accomplishments.

"It's nice to celebrate with people who come from similar backgrounds and have a cultural understanding," graduate Alejandro Rojas said.

On Saturday evening, Fresno State held its 48th Chicano/Latino Commencement Ceremony. During the event, graduates heard from some big pillars not just in the Valley, but in the nation.

One of them being Xavier Becerra, the first Latino to hold the position of Health and Human Services Secretary.

Smiling and emotional graduates walked into the arena, with their family, friends, and professors cheering them on. Decorated grad caps represented where they come from and thanked their families for all the live and support.

Becerra served as the keynote speaker. He shared his journey as a first-generation graduate.

"Like many of you, I was the son of immigrants," said Becerra. "Like many of you I speak Spanish at home and I English in school."

It's a full-circle moment for some students.

"It's a proud moment," said one graduate. "My mom got her Master's degree from Fresno State. Being able to follow in her footsteps and get my bachelor's degree is everything to me."

Angela Ramirez, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Health & Human Services Department hopes this brings in a more diverse workforce to not just our country but to Central California

"We need more doctors, nurses, we need more of almost everything especially in healthcare," said Ramirez. "We don't need just more doctors, nurses, physical therapists. We need more of those folks who look like and represent the communities they serve."

