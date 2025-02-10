'High Potential' star Amirah J spills on season finale cliffhangers, plans for season 2

Season one of the hit ABC drama series starring Kaitlin Olson is wrapping up with a puzzling finale

"High Potential" star Amirah J spills on the season one finale and her hopes for season two. Tune in to the season finale tomorrow at 9/8c on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- It's not all fun and games in the season finale of "High Potential!"

Season one of the hit ABC drama series starring Kaitlin Olson is wrapping up with a puzzling finale, where the team is forced to rely on board games and brain teasers to crack their case.

One of the show's co-stars, Amirah J tells On The Red Carpet fans will enjoy trying to solve the mystery.

"When I was like, reading the script and kind of saw all the puzzle pieces that were going to be put together, I thought it was the coolest thing, and I think it gives a really nice, like, big way to end the season, that I think a lot of fans will really like and try to sit there and piece it together at home while they're watching it as well," she said.

Throughout the first season, Morgan (Olson) has been searching for Ava's missing father, Roman. As the series progresses, more and more clues have been uncovered.

Amriah J let us in on a few details. "They'll have some hints about Ava's father in the finale, which I think will be very fun, but obviously we kind of have to leave you guys on a cliffhanger a little bit. We can't spoil too much."

Earlier this year, ABC confirmed "High Potential" would be coming back for a second season.

We asked Amirah J what she would love to tackle in the upcoming season, and she said, "I'm really excited just to kind of see more about her upbringing and kind of what her life was like when it was just her and Morgan for those few years before her siblings came, and just really see how that has kind of shaped her into who she is now."

