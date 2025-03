High speed motorcyclist arrested in Visalia, police say

A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he reached speeds of more than a hundred miles per hour in Visalia Friday night.

A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he reached speeds of more than a hundred miles per hour in Visalia Friday night.

A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he reached speeds of more than a hundred miles per hour in Visalia Friday night.

A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he reached speeds of more than a hundred miles per hour in Visalia Friday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was arrested after police say he reached SPEEDS OF more than a hundred miles per hour in Visalia.

An officer says the motorcyclist was speeding on Mooney Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say Jacob Charest was going about 113 miles per hour.

The 28-year-old was pulled over and arrested.