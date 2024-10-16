Hiring hope: Madera Community Hospital inches closer to reopening with hiring events

Madera Community Hospital is one step closer to reopening after shutting its doors in January 2023.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Madera Community Hospital prepares to employ new staff, hope among leadership and a local doctor grows that the facility will soon be able to open its doors and bring care back to the community.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf has provided cardiology care in Madera for 44 years.

His practice is in the same parking lot as Madera Community Hospital, a convenient location if his patients face medical emergencies or need additional care.

However, for nearly two years, after the hospital shut down, he had to send his patients to hospitals in Fresno.

"When they go over there, it's a long, long wait, and then they see somebody who they're not familiar with," said Ashraf.

As Madera Community Hospital leadership prepares for two upcoming hiring events, Dr. Ashraf hopes to send his patients across a parking lot rather than over county lines.

"Not only just us sending a sick patient over there. We have laboratories, we have X-rays," said Ashraf. "Hospitals are not just a place for sick people only, it's also for other, other reasons."

American Advanced Management took over the shuttered hospital in April.

In the past six months, the leadership has worked to renovate the interior and exterior of a more than 50-year-old building.

"When this place closed, some of the status that it had grandfathered, such as handicap accessibility, all had to be upgraded," said Madera Community Hospital CEO Steve Stark. "A lot of things had to be upgraded, really more than we had expected, I think, in the initial phases."

Now, they're looking to fill 85 positions, everything from leadership to nursing staff to housekeeping.

If they can get the positions filled, CEO Steve Stark aims for the hospital to be opened by mid-December, providing relief to the community.

"It's inevitable we're going to save lives, and that's really what we're trying to do; we're trying to do it as soon as possible, so we appreciate the community bearing with us and waiting with us, but we want to open responsibly and safe," said Stark.

The events are at the hospital on Saturday, October 19, from 10 AM to 4 PM and Monday, October 21, from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online for positions ahead of time, but computers will be available on-site.

