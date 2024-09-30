Mexico's first woman president represents progress for gender parity

MEXICO CITY -- On Tuesday, Claudia Sheinbaum will officially be the first woman president in Mexico's 200 year history. Her election is one peak in what has been several years of significant progress for gender parity in elected office.

This historic moment is not lost on women visiting Mexico's National palace where Sheinbaum will speak shortly after being sworn in Tuesday.

"It's a big step for society," said Anahí Carrera.

"In the years I've lived I didn't imagine it," Patricia Yañez said.

Sheinbaum's election has also made an impact on women in the United States.

"It's something that we're very excited about as a latina as a Mexican American woman in the US. I'm very excited for lots of reasons. One, it's a woman. But also, she comes from a background of science and academic," said California State senator María Elena Durazo.

In Mexico, women did not have the right to vote until 1953. One year later, the first woman was elected as a federal representative.

Since then, women have made gains in local, state and federal bodies, including the senate.

In recent years, women have made up 50% or more of the house and congress.

"We could also understand it as an important push also from the feminist movement that in the last years has gained a lot of strength," said Dr. Marcela Meneses Reyes, a sociologist and researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

In the last 5 years, she says it's gained strength in young generations who have put front and center the need for women in decision-making roles.

That has been coupled with federal initiatives, including legislative and constitutional requirements for gender parity in politics.

"Beyond gender, it is a culture. It is not enough for a woman to be the one to show her face and be at the forefront, it is necessary to look at her political and ideological position," said Dr. Meneses Reyes.

She stressed a cultural shift is also key in a Mexican culture with deep-seated machismo and a high level of violence against women.

"Mexico has become a bit unsafe, not just for us women, but in general and truly, there is a lot of hope with respect to this moment that a woman is taking on," said Cecilia Mata.

Sheinbaum's inauguration will take place on Oct. 1.