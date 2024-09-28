Holy Cash! Comedian Paul Rodriguez visits Action News to discuss his new film

Comedian Paul Rodriguez sat down with Action News Anchor Dale Yurong to talk about how "Holy Cash" could close out his film career.

Comedian Paul Rodriguez sat down with Action News Anchor Dale Yurong to talk about how "Holy Cash" could close out his film career.

Comedian Paul Rodriguez sat down with Action News Anchor Dale Yurong to talk about how "Holy Cash" could close out his film career.

Comedian Paul Rodriguez sat down with Action News Anchor Dale Yurong to talk about how "Holy Cash" could close out his film career.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Paul Rodriguez stars as the shady "Preacher Pablo" in the new movie he wrote and directed, "Holy Cash."

"The premise is two cons. They get out of prison. They're told one more strike, and they're in there for life," said Rodriguez. "We begin to make a lot of money, and that attracts people we know. Ex-wives. The IRS and all the fun comes to an end."

As he made the film, Rodriguez secured some big names to appear on screen alongside him, including Luis Guzman, Danny Trejo and Jay Mohr. It was a labor of love.

"I basically begged all of my friends to work together. It took me two years.," said Rodriguez. "It's very independent, but I'm proud to come back to tell my hometown of Fresno that it's in the theaters, and that's very rare."

Even during the most serious times, like when he had a heart attack several years ago, Paul will find humor.

"I was golfing, and that's what saved my life. I was at a golf course, and there were doctors there. Had I been at a bowling alley, I would've been dead for sure."

His heart surgeon was a big supporter of the movie.

"He read the script, and he gave me $60,000. He said look, pay me when you can."

His son Paul Jr. is a Nike-sponsored skateboarder.

"I took some of his money, and I made this movie."

"It's amazing. P Rod is a skateboarding icon. And he's old now. He and Tony Hawk helped make skateboarding an Olympic event."

"Holy Cash" could be the last movie for the 69-year-old Rodriguez.

"I promise, if this thing works and is successful, I'll come back to Fresno and just fade away."