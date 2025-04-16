The deal still needs to be ratified by members of the Service Employees International Union and approved by the board.

Home care providers reach agreement with Fresno County supervisors for wage increase

Long-term care workers spoke out on Tuesday about their continued contract talks with Fresno County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of home care providers has reached a tentative agreement with the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

The deal still needs to be ratified by members of the Service Employees International Union and approved by the board.

It includes a wage increase for in-home supportive services providers to $18.35 per hour.

There is also additional funding for health benefits.

The union represents more than 500,000 caregivers across California.

The board of supervisors expects to vote on the three-year contract on May 20.

