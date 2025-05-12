DHS investigating California for allegedly providing federal benefits to undocumented migrants

LOS ANGELES -- The state of California is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security for allegedly providing federal benefits to migrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

The California Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI) is being subpoenaed over the matter.

Federal officials accuse the program of helping migrants receive benefits who are ineligible for Social Security benefits because of their immigration status.

The subpoena requests all records from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, which administers the state program, to determine if ineligible migrants received Supplemental Security Income from the Social Security Administration, between January 2021 to present.

HSI Los Angeles is subpoenaing the following records, according to the agency:

-- Applicant's Name and Date of Birth

-- Copies of Applications

-- Immigration Status

-- Proof of Ineligibility for SSI from the Social Security Administration

-- Affidavits in Support of the Application

ABC7 has reached out to Gov. Newsom's office for comment.