Horse racing at this year's Big Fresno Fair canceled

In 2024, three horses were euthanized during their time at the Big Fresno Fair for injuries and illness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair has announced live horse racing will not be a part of this year's fair.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon citing industry changes and other longstanding challenges as the reason for postponing the races this year.

"This tough decision was made with careful consideration for the long-term economic health of The Big Fresno Fair..." said Christina Estrada, CEO of The Big Fresno Fair. "We remain committed to exploring all options in an ever-evolving industry situation, and will continue working closely with industry leaders to assess potential paths forward."

Estrada added the fair will be pivoting to alternate entertainment options in the Grandstand for the community to enjoy.

The California Authority of Racing Fairs voted unanimously at the end of January to not seek a Summer race meet application.

The postponement will also provide more time to further analyze the viability of horse racing in Fresno.

