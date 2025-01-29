Horse racing at Big Fresno Fair in jeopardy for 2025

In 2024, three horses were euthanized during their time at the Big Fresno Fair for injuries and illness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Live horse racing is now in jeopardy for the Big Fresno Fair in 2025 after the California Authority of Racing Fairs announced it would not seek a Summer race meet application.

The authority unanimously voted not to apply on Tuesday, attributing the decision to an assessment of financial challenges, as well as current obstacles facing the horse racing industry.

Along with the Big Fresno Fair, the decision not to seek race dates could impact racing at the Alameda County Fair, the California State Fair and the Humboldt County Fair.

In theory, individual tracks can still independently apply for a 2025 racing license.

Big Fresno Fair CEO Christina Estrada released a statement, saying in part, "Horse racing has been a staple at The Big Fresno Fair for more than 120 years. The Big Fresno Fair Board and Management do not want to see that change. Based on today's decision by the California Authority of Racing Fairs we are examining the details and exploring our options."

