How Central California representatives voted for President Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- House Republicans propelled President Donald Trump's $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill to final congressional passage Thursday, overcoming multiple setbacks to approve his signature second-term policy package before a Fourth of July deadline.

To help offset the lost tax revenue, the package includes $1.2 trillion in cutbacks to the Medicaid health care and food stamps, largely by imposing new work requirements, including for some parents and older people, and a major rollback of green energy tax credits.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law on the 4th of July.

Here is how some Central California politicians voted for the bill.

David Valadao

Republican David Valadao, who represents California's 22nd Congressional District, voted to pass the bill despite saying in the past he would not, citing the cuts to Medicaid.

Gov. Gavin Newsom specifically called out Valadao on X, saying that 64% of his constituents rely on Medicaid.

In a statement, Valadao said "It was not an easy decision for me, but I voted yes on the budget reconciliation bill."

He added that he still voted to pass the bill because "it does preserve the Medicaid program for its intended recipients-children, pregnant women, the disabled, and elderly."

Valadao said he was able to secure $1 billion in water storage and funding for water infrastructure.

"No piece of legislation is perfect, but this bill ultimately reflects the priorities of CA-22-lower taxes, stronger farms, better infrastructure, and a commitment to protecting access to healthcare for Valley residents.

To see Valadao's full statement, click here.

Vince Fong

Republican Vince Fong represents the 20th Congressional District and joined Valadao in voting "yes" on the megabill.

Fong said that the bill will greatly help farmers and ranchers while also helping the water and energy infrastructure.

"I look forward to seeing the President sign this historic bill into law so that it can begin to revitalize the American Dream and bring lasting economic opportunity and prosperity to the Central Valley," he said in a statement.

Tom McClintock

Republican Tom McClintock represents California's 5th Congressional District and voted "yes."

In a post on X, he said that Trump's bill is "Reagan's policies on steroids."

He went on to say that "a new generation of Americans will know the prosperity, opportunity and security that freedom produces."

Jim Costa

Democrat Jim Costa, who represents the state's 21st Congressional District and is a Fresno native, voted "no" on the bill.

In a post on X, Costa said that Republicans are "turning their backs on Americans."

"Instead, they've chosen to put billionaires and big corporations first at the expense of the people of the San Joaquin Valley," he said in a statement.

In the statement, it provides data that claims over 51,000 people in Costa's district will lose Medicaid and that 35,000 people will lose SNAP benefits.

Adam Gray

Democrat Adam Gray represents California's 13th Congressional District and also voted "no" on the bill.

In a statement, Gray specifically mentioned the cuts to food assistance programs, stating "over 47,000 Valley families who rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table could go hungry."

He went on to say that the bill benefits the "ultra-wealthy" while adding to the national debt.

"I couldn't be more disappointed. For all these reasons, for the Valley, I voted no."

Action News will continue to provide both local and national reaction to the megabill being passed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.