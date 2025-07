How to get a free ribbon-cutting event for your Hanford business

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Hanford is celebrating new businesses by offering owners a free ribbon-cutting event.

It's all part of the city's "Cut to Business" initiative.

The program aims to welcome new businesses or celebrate those undergoing a major renovation or groundbreaking.

To be eligible, owners must fill out an application and have an active business license.

Click here to learn more about how to get your free ribbon cutting.