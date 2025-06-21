How to keep your kids active this summer break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School's out, so it's time to play!

"Summer is in full swing, the kids are out of school, which means longer days, late nights and endless opportunities for children to just play and grow," Visalia pediatrician Dr. Rishika Sharma says.

While students are taking a break from the books, it can be hard to keep them active, and off their screens.

A 2021 study found that physical activity for children 6 to 9 years old drops by 53 percent during the summer months.

"Screen time, including TV, video games, Playstations, computers, mobile phones, iPads, all included, increases by an average of 30 minutes to an hour during the summer break," Dr. Sharma said.

That decline in exercise can lead to negative health impacts.

"It can cause obesity. It can cause a variety of cardiovascular and respiratory problem. It also makes kids prone to so many mental health issues," Dr. Sharma said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that kids and teens get at least one hour of physical activity each day.

That's why Doctor Dr. Rishika Sharma, a board certified pediatrician from Visalia says, setting up a routine can help.

It doesn't even have to be hours at a time. It can be in short bursts, and that counts too. Also, I know a lot of parents. We have this mind block in our mind that the physical activity has to be outdoors. It doesn't have to be outdoors," she said.

Creating dance routines or playing board games with exercises,are just some ways to keep your family active at home.

Doctors also add parents should watch how much time they spend on their own phones.

"They are going to do what they see you doing, so being mindful of your own screen time when they are home during summer," Dr. Sharma said.

Dr. Sharma suggests parents enroll their kids in summer camps in their area, if possible, to help keep them happy, healthy and active.

