Hundreds peacefully protest immigration operations in downtown Fresno on Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A defiant scene in downtown Fresno on Monday as protesters chanted, "Hey hey, ho ho! La Migra has to go!"

Hundreds rallied against the Trump administration.

The demonstrators expressed anger after federal agents conducted immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles last Friday.

"ICE and the things that are going down under the Trump regime are inhumane," protester Jonathan Gardea said. "They're evil."

The protest filled both sides of the sidewalk. It drew workers from nearby buildings and elected officials from City Hall.

Councilmember Annalisa Perea spoke in defense of labor leader David Huerta, who was arrested Friday for protesting in Los Angeles and was released on bond on Monday.

"I will always defend somebody who is out there peacefully protesting," Perea said. "Everyone has a right to utilize their First Amendment speech, and so that's exactly what Mr. Huerta was doing."

President Trump has insisted that arrests and California National Guard troops are needed to stop the violence that exploded in Los Angeles. But that decision has local protesters concerned.

"It's the governor's decision to call out the National Guard," Catherine said. "There's absolutely no reason that they were called out. None."

In Fresno, there were no signs of violence, but law enforcement was still on alert.

California Highway Patrol officers were on the roof of a parking structure. Protesters gestured toward them with their middle fingers.

Across the street, U.S. Marshals peered down.

"We are peaceful people," Catherine said. "We are not violent people. We are people that believe in the rule of law and in the Constitution."

It all unfolded at the federal courthouse. It was a judge inside who, just weeks ago, stepped in, barring the Trump administration from arresting undocumented immigrants without a warrant.

"I don't doubt that they are going to come here," Gardea said. "I think that the people of Fresno -- the working class of Fresno, we are strong, and we will resist."

Organizers of Monday's protest plan to demonstrate again on Saturday.

