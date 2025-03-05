Illegal gambling operation at Merced phone repair store, authorities say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced business owner is behind bars, accused of an illegal gambling operation at a cell phone store and repair shop.

On Tuesday, authorities conducted an investigation in response to multiple complaints regarding illegal gambling activities happening at Cell Kings on East Yosemite Parkway.

They executed a search warrant and found a room containing multiple gambling machines.

Cash from the machines and additional funds were also found within the business and seized.

The business owner, 43-year-old Arshvir Singh, was taken into custody on multiple charges related to illegal gambling and booked into the Merced County Jail.

