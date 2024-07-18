Illegal Reedley Lab suspect denied release following bond review

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chinese citizen charged in connection with the illegal bio lab in Reedley returned to federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Jai Bei Zhu, also known as David He, asked the court to review his bail status.

He has been in custody since his arrest last October and will remain there.

The judge denied his release for now.

He is also asking the court to use his American name in his upcoming federal trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to running the lab that contained unauthorized samples of bodily fluids, infectious diseases, medical tests, and nearly 1,000 mice.

Before Wednesday's hearing, federal prosecutors argued He is considered a flight risk.

He is now due back in court August 14.