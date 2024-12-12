The impact of the city of Fresno's camping ordinance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno's camping ordinance has been in place since September-preventing people from illegally camping in public places and offering treatment to those who do.

"The first step is asking them to leave, asking them if they want services or shelter, but those who refuse to leave, repeat offenders, remain at the location day after day, those are the ones subjected to being arrested or cited," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said.

The ordinance came after the Supreme Court ruling allowing cities and counties to enforce bans for people sleeping in public spaces.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says 70% of people the officers and service workers encounter accept treatment or shelter and 223 people have been arrested.

He says overall the city is seeing less illegal encampments- citing Santa Clara & G streets in Downtown Fresno as a "success story."

"We had about 70 people living there for a long period of time. On November 1st, we conducted an operation after noticing everyone. 45 of them accepted housing, others were moved along," Dyer said.

However, encampments still remain like the area near Divisadero and H streets in central Fresno, which the mayor says is owned by the state.

"We are attempting to get a cross-access agreement that would allow our people to not only go on state property but any of the freeways to remove folks that are setting up tents etc.," Dyer explained.

Unhoused advocate and CEO of 'We are not Invisible,' Dez Martinez, says the camping ordinance has had a negative effect on the unhoused.

"Sleep deprivation has risen really bad to where the attitudes, the anger, animosity is creating more mental health issues out here," Martinez said. "The sweeps have made it more difficult for people to want to reach out for help."

Martinez says many of the unhoused in the Tower District have previously been arrested.

"What does that ordinance do? They're right back here again," Martinez said while pointing to the street.

She says the treatment offered is not enough.

"We have mental health facilities. 90 days. Enough time for me to get on my medication and get right and you toss me back on the street," Martinez stated.

The city says the length of treatment is up to the treatment center and dependent on the person's assessment.

Both Martinez and Dyer said more housing would help the unhoused.

Dyer says 1500 affordable housing units will be available in the next year and six motels in the city are going to be converted into housing in the next three to four years.