The importance of keeping kids active, off the phone during summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The summer break gives kids more opportunities to stay active and spend time outdoors.

Many families will head to a local park. Several were out Thursday morning at Railroad Park in Clovis.

"My grandson was in preschool, and so he really misses that interaction and being able to be on the playground," said Tammi Anderson. "So I try to get him out every single day to different playgrounds."

"I wanted to get my cousins out of the house before my doctor's appointment. Figured this was a good way to wear them out," shared Eryca Turpin.

Physical activity all year round is an important part of a child's health.

According to Valley Children's Dr. Hailey Nelson, kids and teens should be moving their bodies for at least 60 minutes every day.

"Helps with our mood. It decreases our blood pressure," she explained. "So some of the things we think about for adults, in terms of high blood pressure and diabetes, we can actually see those in children."

With temperatures reaching triple-digits in the Central Valley, it's not always possible -- or safe -- to go outdoors.

However, Dr. Nelson said fun can still be had inside.

"The Floor is Lava, Keepy Uppy, some freeze dance -- just being fun and creative with your child is a way to keep them moving," she said.

This doesn't mean kids should avoid screen time altogether during summer. Although it should be limited, and Dr. Nelson suggests using it for educational purposes.

"If I sit down, I'm using the tablet with my toddler and we're tracing the letter 'A' and we're talking about how that's for an apple, that helps activate their brain in a different way than them passively just watching something," Dr. Nelson shared.

Once summer winds down, doctors suggest parents slowly transition back to their child's school routines to make the return to the classroom much smoother.

