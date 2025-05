Important real-world skills being taught at Sunnyside High School

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students are learning lessons on the farm that will last a lifetime.

Over at Sunnyside High School, Fresno's first FFA chapter and the Agriscience and Technology Pathway are preparing students by teaching them hands-on, real-world skills.

We sat down with student McKenzie Workman and Agriscience CTE instructor, Summer Donovan, to discuss the importance of the programs.